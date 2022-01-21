Diving Me Crazy: Antique Deep Sea Diving Suit for Sale in Rome

Got some extra room in the house for an interesting conversation piece? A Rome resident is currently selling an old commercial deep sea diving suit on eBay for $6500 clams.

wrobda-0 via eBay seller wrobda-0 via eBay loading...

The suit dates back to the 1940s and was manufactured by the Morse Diving company out of Boston, Massachusetts. Morse Diving was founded all the way back in 1837 and existed until 2016. The suit is made of copper, brass, glass and leather, and is mounted on a stand with wheels. The eBay description says it was displayed in a diving shop for years.

seller wrobda-0 via eBay seller wrobda-0 via eBay loading...

The item description says it is in "nice condition," but stresses it should not be used to dive. It is 80 years old, after all. It's primary use should just be to scare your children. Because, I mean... look at this thing.

seller wrobda-0 via eBay seller wrobda-0 via eBay loading...

It's sort of horrifying, no? But the ocean is a frightening place, so I guess it makes sense to try to be as scary as the creatures that are already down there. If you're on the sea floor and run into a goblin shark, you want to make sure you're dressed to impress.

Carcass of goblin shark Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Still, the more I look at this antique diving suit, the more it reminds me of a certain character from the early days of Saturday Night Live...

NBC Studios YouTube loading...

Am I wrong, or does this diving suit bear a passing resemblance to Mr. Bill?

The suit is currently listed for $6499.99 on the original eBay listing, but the seller has the "Make Offer" feature enabled. Local pickup in Rome only. Naturally.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

30 Allegedly Haunted Dolls You Can Buy On eBay Before Halloween Shockingly, on eBay you can find all sorts of haunted items. These can be boxes, pictures, books, and even dolls. Sellers claim that dark spirits are attached to these objects. Would you even want one in your home? Why not shop for these gems for $50 or less?