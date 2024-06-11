10 “Must Visit” Upstate NY Restaurants Rated Highly on Social Media

Discover the Most Popular Restaurants in Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a treasure trove of culinary delights, offering a diverse array of dining experiences that cater to all tastes and preferences. Whether you're a local or a traveler exploring the region, you'll find a plethora of restaurants that promise not just a meal, but a memorable experience. Here’s a guide to some of the most popular and highly recommended restaurants in Upstate New York, according to social media posts.

1. The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Restaurants, Hyde Park

Hyde Park is home to the renowned Culinary Institute of America, which offers a unique dining experience at its on-campus restaurants. These establishments, including American Bounty Restaurant, The Bocuse Restaurant, and Ristorante Caterina de' Medici, feature meals prepared by the institute’s talented students under the guidance of world-class chefs. Each restaurant specializes in different cuisines, from modern American to classic French and authentic Italian, ensuring a gastronomic adventure.

Highlights:

•American Bounty Restaurant: Celebrates regional and sustainable American cuisine.

•The Bocuse Restaurant: Offers a contemporary take on traditional French cuisine.

•Ristorante Caterina de' Medici: Provides an authentic Italian dining experience.

2. The Tailor and the Cook, Utica

Located in Utica, The Tailor and the Cook is a farm-to-table restaurant that emphasizes local, sustainable, and organic ingredients. The menu changes seasonally to reflect the freshest produce available, ensuring a unique dining experience with every visit. The rustic yet elegant atmosphere complements the carefully crafted dishes, making it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The new restaurant is located next to Utica's downtown train station, Union Station.

Highlights:

•Seasonal menus featuring locally sourced ingredients.

•A commitment to sustainability and supporting local farmers.

•Cozy and inviting ambiance perfect for a romantic dinner or a special celebration.

3. The Bear Cafe, Woodstock

Nestled in the artistic town of Woodstock, The Bear Cafe is a beloved institution known for its cozy atmosphere and picturesque setting along the Sawkill Creek. The menu is a delightful fusion of New American cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients. The restaurant also features a fantastic selection of wines and craft beers to complement your meal.

Highlights:

•Scenic creekside dining with a charming rustic decor.

•A diverse menu that caters to various dietary preferences.

•Frequent live music performances adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

4. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Syracuse

For those who crave hearty, flavorful and authentic barbecue, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse is a must-visit. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and finger-licking good BBQ, this restaurant has become an iconic spot in Upstate New York. From smoky ribs and pulled pork to delectable sides like mac and cheese and coleslaw, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que delivers a satisfying experience for all barbecue lovers.

Highlights:

•Award-winning barbecue dishes with a rich, smoky flavor.

•A lively and casual atmosphere perfect for gatherings.

•Frequent live music events that enhance the dining experience.

5. The DeBruce, Livingston Manor

The DeBruce in Livingston Manor offers a luxurious dining experience set amidst the serene beauty of the Catskills. This restaurant focuses on creating exquisite dishes using locally sourced ingredients, many of which are foraged or grown on the property. The DeBruce offers a multi-course tasting menu that changes regularly, providing diners with a constantly evolving culinary journey.

Highlights:

•Multi-course tasting menus that highlight the best of local produce.

•Stunning views of the surrounding natural landscape.

•An intimate and refined dining experience ideal for special occasions.

6. Hattie's, Saratoga Springs

Hattie's in Saratoga Springs is a legendary establishment known for its Southern cuisine, particularly its famous fried chicken. Since 1938, Hattie’s has been serving up classic Southern dishes with a focus on authenticity and flavor. The restaurant’s charming, retro atmosphere and warm hospitality make it a beloved spot for both locals and tourists.

Highlights:

•Iconic fried chicken and other classic Southern dishes.

•A historical and charming ambiance.

•Generous portions and friendly service.

7. Wildflower, Verona

Located at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, Wildflower offers an upscale dining experience with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The menu features contemporary American cuisine with a creative twist, and the elegant setting makes it perfect for a special night out.

Highlights:

•Seasonal dishes crafted with local ingredients.

•Sophisticated and stylish dining atmosphere.

•Excellent wine list and innovative cocktails.

8. TS Steakhouse, Verona

Also located at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, TS Steakhouse provides a luxurious dining experience with breathtaking views from the top (21st) floor of the Tower. The restaurant specializes in premium steaks and seafood, complemented by an extensive wine selection and impeccable service.

Highlights:

•Prime cuts of beef and fresh seafood.

•Stunning panoramic views of the surrounding area.

•Elegant setting with top-notch service.

9. New World Bistro Bar, Albany

New World Bistro Bar in Albany is a vibrant and eclectic restaurant that offers a diverse menu inspired by global flavors. The restaurant prides itself on using sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, and the creative dishes reflect a commitment to quality and innovation.

Highlights:

•Globally inspired menu with local ingredients.

•Casual and lively atmosphere.

•Vegetarian and vegan-friendly options.

10. The Wishing Well, Saratoga Springs

The Wishing Well is a charming and historic restaurant in Saratoga Springs known for its classic American fare and warm hospitality. Established in 1936, this family-owned restaurant offers a cozy and inviting ambiance, perfect for enjoying a hearty meal with friends and family.

Highlights:

•Traditional American dishes with a focus on quality.

•Warm and welcoming atmosphere.

•Rich history and long-standing reputation for excellence.

Upstate New York's dining scene is as diverse as its landscapes, offering everything from farm-to-table experiences to world-class barbecue and elegant tasting menus. Whether you're in the mood for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these popular restaurants provide a taste of the region's rich culinary heritage. So, the next time you find yourself ready to travel in Upstate New York, be sure to check out these top dining destinations and indulge in some of the best food the area has to offer.

Happy dining!

