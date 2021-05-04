10 Practically Amazing Things To Know About Cinco de Mayo

I want to be clear. None of these facts about the Cinco de Mayo holiday are riveting or amazing, but they're close. This is my compilation of better than 10 facts and figures and misconceptions on the holiday, that officially really isn't a holiday anywhere in the world. Which brings us to fact number one, or should I say, Lo que nos lleva al hecho número uno.

Fact 1:

Cinco de Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico. Wait, it isn't? I always thought Cinco de Mayo was as big as our Independence Day. It turns out, Mexico's Independence Day is September 16.

Fact 2:

It is a celebration in some parts of Mexico, as well as in some communities in the southwestern United States.

Fact 3:

Cinco de Mayo is the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a holiday celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States in honor of the military victory in 1862 over the French forces of Napoleon III. The battle lasted from sunrise to sunset and when the smoke cleared, about 500 French soldiers had been killed, compared to about 100 Mexicans. Mexico definitely won the battle, but France went on to win the war. France would ultimately occupy Mexico for a short period of time until 1866.

Fact 4:

The United States started celebrating Cinco de Mayo in California one year after the Battle of Puebla in 1863. Believe it or not, the "holiday" is celebrated more widely in the United States than in Mexico.

Fact 5:

Spain does not celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but they do have a similar festival called Dos de Mayo, the English translation is 2nd of May. Obviously, Cinco de Mayo means 5th of May. Ocho de Mayo means the 8th of May and it is definitely not a holiday. While Spain does not celebrate the holiday, Japan actually does.

Fact 6:

Many Mexicans think America's version of the holiday where we drink booze, wear gaudy sombreros and ridiculous fake mustaches is just plain foolish and disrespectful.

Fact 7:

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated more in California than anywhere else in the world. Still, it is not an official state holiday there.

Fact 8:

According to 2013 Nielsen survey, more than $600 million worth of beer is consumed on Cinco de Mayo, more than the Super Bowl or St. Patrick's Day. Meanwhile, 87 million pounds of avocados will be purchased for people around the world to celebrate with guacamole.

Fact 9:

According to National Today, 59% of Americans celebrate the holiday by eating tacos, 32% drink Margaritas, 17% drink Mexican beer and 25% celebrate Mexican-American culture.

And finally, the 10th and final fact about Cinco de Mayo, which is probably the biggest and best of all for many, the Mexican beer Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925.

Remember to enjoy the day and if you party, be sure to do so safely (Disfruta el día y si vas de fiesta, asegúrate de hacerlo de forma segura).