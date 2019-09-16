10-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Truck

A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after being stuck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Village of Old Forge.

Town of Webb Police Chief Ron Johnston requested the assistance of State Police to investigate the incident which occurred in the Ace Hardware store parking lot Friday afternoon.

Police say, a pickup truck being driven by 48-year-old Peter Gaffney of Old Forge was traveling north on Route 28 when he was making a right hand turn into the store's parking lot.

As he was turning in, he failed to see a 10-year-old boy riding his bike on the sidewalk and struck the child, who was trapped under the vehicle for an extended period of time.

The child was then airlifted to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. The investigation is ongoing.