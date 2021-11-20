12-0-0-0: Utica Comets Break AHL Record for Best Start Ever

The 2021-22 Utica Comets now hold the record for the best start to a season ever in the American Hockey League, since its inception in 1936. It was a convincing 4-1 victory, Utica's 12th straight, as the Comets blasted the Charlotte Checkers, last year's Calder Cup champions.

The night did not start off positive as the Checkers quieted the large crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center with a goal inside 2-minutes of the puck drop, taking an early 1-0 lead. Both team's goalies would be perfect for the rest of the period. Comets goalie Nico Daws would remain perfect for the rest of the game.

In period 2, the Comets came alive. A shot from Comet Robbie Russo bounced back to forward Ryan Schmelzer who found the tape of Nolan Foote at the top of the crease for his second goal of the season at 6:09. The Comets kept the pressure on and took their first lead of the game when forward Nate Schnarr deflected a shot from Frederik Gauthier and scored at 15:13. Only minutes later, Schnarr found himself in a similar situation in front of the net. This time, it was a shot from defenseman Reilly Walsh that Schnarr was able to get a stick on for his second goal of the game at 18:19. The Comets went into the locker room outshooting the Checkers 20-12 after two periods, held a 3-1 advantage.

The Comets played perfect defense in period 3, including an intense shutdown of a Checkers power play. Utica would hold Charlotte scoreless in the 3rd period and added an insurance empty net goal with just over 2 minutes to play.

The Comets will take on the Rochester Americans on Saturday, at 7:00pm back at the Adirondack Bank Center.

