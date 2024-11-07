Utica Comets Coach Kevin Dineen is Fired After Oh-and-Eight Start

Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen has been fired by the New Jersey Devils after an oh-and-8 start on the young AHL season. Assistant Coach Ryan Parent will serve as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. The announcement was made by Devils’ President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Dineen was in his fourth season coaching in Utica and finishes with a 110-84-31 record. He was 0-8-1 so far this year prior to his dismissal.

“Unfortunately, after the start we had to this season, the organization felt it was time to make a change while the season is still young,” said MacKinnon. “We thank Kevin for his time with Utica and wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

About Ryan Parent

Parent, 37, in in his seventh season with the organization having been hired as an Assistant Coach for the Binghamton Devils (AHL) under Mark Dennehy on August 23, 2018. It was the first coaching job of his career after retiring as an active player.

"In his seven years with our AHL affiliate, Ryan Parent has established a track record of transparently communicating with young players and teaching good habits, while drawing on his own playing experiences," said MacKinnon. "Those characteristics will serve him well in this new role where he will need to develop, lead, and relate to players at all different stages of their pro hockey careers."

Parent was part of the gold medal winning Team Canada at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships. He spent his junior hockey playing for the Guelph Storm in the OHL, winning the league championship in the 2003-2004 season.

New Jersey has also added Eric Weinrich as an Interim Assistant Coach joining existing assistant coach David Cunniff and goaltending coach Brian Eklund. Weinrich previously served as a Player Development Coach in the Devils’ organization. Parent and Weinrich will start in their respective roles at Thursday’s practice.

The Comets will look for their first win of the season on Friday night at 7 at the Adirondack Bank Center against Cleveland. They'll play at Lehigh Valley on Saturday, and return home on Monday for a Veteran's Day matinee' at 5 pm at the Aud.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.