$12 Million Castle In New York Has Its Own Underground Tunnel

It would be a dream come true to live inside a huge mansion in the mountains or even, your own castle.

New York State has a ton of countryside and farmland that is perfect to build a huge estate on to. There's one gorgeous property that is nestled perfectly in that beautiful scenery and it also has its own underground tunnel.

This $12 million castle-style home located in Kingston, NY and the Catskills is a privacy paradise, as the estate features a ton of land and plenty of patio space.

There's a huge outdoor pool and the interior has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a multi-car garage.

There's even a huge barn on the property and a 200-foot underground tunnel that connects the mansion to the barn, which will make you feel like you're in a movie setting.

The property material is bluestone and even has a castle tower on one side of the home.

The view is probably the most amazing part of the home. Those sunsets and sunrises over the Catskills are a dream come true.

Check out some photos, courtesy of Zillow.

