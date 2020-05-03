13 More Positive for COVID-19 in Oneida County
Oneida County officials are reporting another 13 positive cases of COVID-19 involving county residents. Sunday's daily updated included no new fatalities, but three new public exposure incidents.
Including Sunday's numbers, Oneida County's number of positive cases to date grew to 463. The number of deaths stands at 18.
New Public Exposure Incidents
- On April 21, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. - Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 5 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.
- On April 22, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 4535 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 6 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.
- On April 26, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Boulevard in Rome between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 10 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.