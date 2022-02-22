Super “Twosday!” 13 Times When New York Was Second at Something

Sure, it's nice to be first. But if you can't be first, being second is the next best thing!

In honor of this super rare "Super Twosday" date of 2-22-2022, we're looking at 13 times the state of New York was second at something:

NEW YORK WAS THE 2ND STATE TO CHARTER A BANK (1st: Pennsylvania)

The Bank of New York -- New York's oldest bank -- was founded in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton. Loans from this bank helped construct the Erie Canal and NYC subway system.

NEW YORK WAS THE 2ND STATE TO BAN PLASTIC BAGS (1st: California)

New York instituted a plastic bag ban in March of 2020. Took a little while, but I think most people are finally used to it.

NEW YORK WAS THE 2ND STATE TO MAKE HAIRSTYLE DISCRIMINATION ILLEGAL (1st: California)

The CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) prohibits race discrimination based on natural hairstyles, and was signed into law in 2021.

NEW YORK WAS THE 2ND STATE WITH AN "ASYLUM FOR IDIOTS" (1st: Massachusetts)

The New York State "Asylum for Idiots" was opened in 1851. Like most state hospitals for the disabled in the mid-1800s, the care was top notch. But we're pretty sure the name would be cancelled today.

NEW YORK WAS THE 2ND STATE TO PASS A LAW REGULATING DENTAL PRACTICE (1st: Alabama)

Nobody likes going to the dentist, but I guess if you have to, New York has a lot of practice at it.

NEW YORK IS SECOND IN THE APPLE INDUSTRY (1st: Washington)

Whether it's Empires, Braeburns, or Cortlands, New York loves its apples. We average over 29 million bushels annually.

NEW YORK IS SECOND IN MAPLE SYRUP PRODUCTION (1st: Vermont)

In 2021, New York ranked #2 in maple syrup production, with 647,000 gallons. (By comparison, Vermont produced 1.54 million.)

NEW YORK IS SECOND IN WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS (1st: Texas)

Oopsie daisy! Sometimes New York gets it wrong. But everything is bigger in Texas, including the irreparable mental, social and financial damage from a wrongful conviction!

NEW YORK IS SECOND FOR MOST DEADLY HOUSE FIRES (1st: Texas)

According to a 2018 report by Security Sales & Integration, you're second-most-likely to have your house burn to the ground in New York. Make sure your Christmas lights are unplugged.

NEW YORK IS SECOND IN GRAPE ACREAGE (1st: California)

New York is the second-largest Concord grape producer. Around 30,000 acres of grape vineyards exist along the Lake Erie Concord Belt. New Yorkers love their wine.

NEW YORK HAS THE 2ND-MOST LIGHTHOUSES (1st: Michigan)

Lighthouses might be most associated with Maine, but Michigan takes the cake here, with over 115. Sidebar: Is there such thing as a "new" lighthouse? Aren't they all like 200 years old?

NEW YORK IS 2ND IN THE NATION FOR BEST DRIVERS (1st: Michigan)

According to a 2021 study by the website Insurify, New York is second to Michigan with the "best drivers." The study takes into account driving records and number of traffic infractions.

NEW YORK HAS THE SECOND BEST SUSHI (1st: Japan)

You'll have to go all the way to Japan for the best sushi. But on the western side of the world, New York sushi is where it's at.

Way to go, New York! You almost made it!

