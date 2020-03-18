130 Coronavirus Tests still Pending, 2 Positive Cases in County

Oneida County Executive Tony Picente reported on Wednesday afternoon that the second person who tested positive for coronavirus announced earlier in the day was a domestic traveler. The affected person was tested immediately after it was reported and he or she was placed under quarantine. It was the second case to test positive in as many days. No information about the infected person was released.

Meanwhile, the county is still waiting for the results of another 130 tests that have been sent out for processing. "If they're tested they are quarantined immediately," said Picente. He also expressed frustration in the length of time results are returned with a result, as well as the number of tests that are currently available to the county. "There is a strong demand for testing and there is a shortage of tests," he added. Picente said additional tests might not be available currently. A total of 137 people are in mandatory quarantine in Oneida County, he said.

MVHS began issuing drive through testing for the virus earlier in the week at the MVHS Burrstone House on Burrstone Road, the former Utica College dormitory. Drive thru tests must be arranged in advance by contacting the Oneida County Health Department. Since then, more than 100 tests have been processed in the county.

It was also announced on Wednesday afternoon that inside malls, including Sangertown Square, will be closing as of Thursday. That closure would not effect attached stores with separate entrances, such as Target. Governor Cuomo also announced earlier in the day that employers must require at least 50-percent of their workforce to work from home. He also rejected the option of a "stay in place" order, which was precipitated by comments made yesterday by New York City Mayor, Bill deBlasio.

Picente has pledged to hold daily briefings every afternoon at 3, unless there's breaking news to report which would be announced immediately.

It was also announced on Wednesday that Onondaga County has added three more positive cases for a total of six. Herkimer County is still reporting only one positive case. According to Facebook updates by the family, the Herkimer County woman who tested positive was re-admitted to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, complaining of a re-occurrence of high fever and shortness of breath.