When is the last time you went to a restaurant and didn't see ketchup sitting on the table but instead had to ask your server if they'd fetch a bottle for you from the refrigerator? We're guessing never.

Get our free mobile app

As humans, we're set in our ways and if we grew up in a home where something like ketchup was always refrigerated, we're more likely to do the same in our own homes. However, some foods are perfectly fine to be left out of the refrigerator and in some cases, not only do some foods taste better not being kept in cold storage, but they last longer.

Oh, and about ketchup? You'll just have to read on to find out why you don't need to refrigerate it.

15 Foods You Probably Refrigerate but Don’t Really Need To

12 Non-Perishable Foods You Should Stock Up On Ahead of Winter Natural disasters, shipping container issues, skyrocketing heating bills, astronomical gas prices - stocking up now on the right non-perishable food items will help you weather the storm this winter, whatever form that storm might take on.

The 13 Items Retail Experts Say Will Be in Short Supply As We Head Into Winter 2021