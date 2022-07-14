15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb

NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

Little History On The James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (sometimes called JWST or Webb) is a large infrared telescope with a 6.5-meter primary mirror. The Webb telescope will be the premier observatory of the next decade, eventually replacing the Hubble Space Telescope. According to NASA, it will study every phase in the history of our Universe:

Ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System.

You can check out some of the amazing photos being released online from NASA.

Where In New York State Can You Touch The Cosmos?

Currently there are 21 astronomical observatories in the state of New York. These are used for various astronomy research. However, as Go Astronomy points out, not all of these observatories may be open to the public. You can always contact them for any public outreach programs.

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out:

