15-Year-Old Charged With Stealing Vehicles in New Hartford

Police in New Hartford have arrested a 15-year-old male ob Grand Larceny charges after they say he stole a vehicle in the village.

According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, on November 29th, New Hartford Police responded to investigate a report of a vehicle that had possibly been stolen from an auto repair shop on Seneca Turnpike and found abandoned in Madison County by Madison County Sheriffs Deputies.

Fontaine says, a 15-year-old juvenile was a suspect in this case, in the stealing of a 2009 GMC Pickup Truck during the early morning hours of November 29th. Police say he drove the vehicle into Madison County where it was later found abandoned. At the time of the theft, police say the truck was in the process of being sold and the actual owner of the vehicle was not known to police for a period of time. New Hartford Police Investigators were able to locate the actual owner who requested that an arrest be made for whomever stole the truck.

On Tuesday, December 19, at approximately 11:30 a.m., New Hartford Police Officers responded to Walmart on Commercial Drive to investigate a report of another stolen vehicle taken from the Walmart parking lot during the morning hours. While on scene, responding police officers were able to quickly determine that the same 15-year-old male who was suspected of stealing the truck back on November 29th, had allegedly stolen another truck that morning.

Police say, the 15-year-old male stole a 2003 Chevrolet truck and drove it out of the parking lot onto Commercial Drive. Police later located the vehicle again in Madison County, this time being operated by the same 15-year-old male. With the assistance of the Madison County Sheriffs Office, the juvenile was turned over to New Hartford Police and charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. The juvenile was arrested by New Hartford Police, processed on the charge, and was referred to the Oneida County Probation Department to answer the charges at a later date. The juvenile was released to the custody of his parent and additional charges are pending, police say.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

