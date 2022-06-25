Hot Wheels: Do You Drive One of New York’s 10 Most Stolen Autos?

Car thefts are on the rise across Upstate New York. After falling in 2020 due to the pandemic, reported thefts are already double in 2022 what they were in 2021.

Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau compiles a list of the make and model of the most stolen vehicles in each state from law enforcement data. Called the "Hot Wheels" list, these cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans are more valuable to thieves because of their popularity, availability, or perceived worth.

The most stolen vehicle model in New York was stolen almost 200 more times than #2. Do you own a vehicle in the state's top ten? Better keep a close watch...