Wanted: This Upstate NY Man is Wanted on 12 Warrants for Arrest
New Hartford's Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, who is wanted on some 12 arrest warrants.
NHPD is looking for 38-year-old Joseph A. Kaulback of Liverpool on charges of violating his parole, according to Investigator Justin Gehringer. Police say, Kaulback is wanted on one arrest warrant from New Hartford, and an additional 11 warrants out of: Ontario County, Onondaga County, Oswego City, Syracuse City, Fulton County and Camillus Town.
Koulback has a felony arrest warrant out of New Hartford Police Dept. steaming from a larceny on June 17,2024 from Target Department store located at Sangertown Mall in New Hartford, NY.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: New Hartford Police Department
Name: Joseph A. Kaulback
DOB: 06/16/86 (38 years old)
Descriptors: White Male 6’3, 200lbs, blue eyes, brown hair.
Location: LKA 208 Old Liverpool Rd. Liverpool, NY.
Charges: (1) Felony Arrest warrant- Grand Larceny 4th
Incident: Joseph A. Koulback has a felony arrest warrant out of New Hartford Police Dept. steaming from a larceny on June 17,2024 from Target Department store located at Sangertown Mall in New Hartford, NY.
Additionally, Kaulback has a total of 11 warrants out of the following Police agencies Ontario County, Onondaga County, Oswego City, Syracuse City, Fulton County and Camillus Town.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information aboutKoulback, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
