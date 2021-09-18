16-Year-Old Arlington Student Stabbed to Death at Football Game

A 16-year-old student at Arlington High School is dead after a large fight broke out at the conclusion of Friday night's football game.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that a suspect is now in custody after an unprecedented response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident took place at approximately 9:00pm on September 17 after the game at Arlington High School in Lagrange. Social media posts showed dozens of police cars at the scene, with witnesses saying that a "huge brawl" became "out of control" after the game.

The video below was posted to Facebook by Saia Mojica who claimed to be leaving the game when the fight broke out not far away from where she was.

On Friday night several social media and local news outlets jumped the gun on reports, claiming there were multiple stabbing victims being rushed to area hospitals. The sheriff's office says that these reports were false and made prematurely. The one victim's name has not publicly been identified.

An 18-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident was taken into custody after an investigation into the incident. Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo is being charged with manslaughter in the 1st degree in connection with the stabbing. He is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

No further specifics of the case are being released but investigators are encouraging anyone who was present at the incident to contact the Sheriff's office with information that may be helpful in their ongoing investigation.