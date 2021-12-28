Clear Your Garage! Binghamton Firefighters Selling Early 1900s Pumper Engine

Growing up, I loved fire trucks. As a kid of the 1960s, it was one of the most popular toys to ask for when birthdays or Christmas came around. At least it was for me and some of my relatives.

Nothing quite like a shiny new red fire truck under the tree to make my Christmas. And becoming a firefighter was one of the things I had on my list to become once I grew up. Instead, I became a radio personality. Oh well, not all my decisions were the best, I guess.

So anytime I see a fire truck, I'm in awe. A real fire truck that is. And so that's why I was interested when a Facebook post caught my eye recently about a local fire truck for sale. And this isn't just any old fire truck. It's a 1932 Pirsch pumper.

The Town of Binghamton posted on their Facebook page the Pirsch pumper is up for sale due to the fact that they don't have the "time or resources to maintain, upgrade and display our antique fire apparatus."

I can imagine it's a time-consuming and possibly expensive undertaking to keep it running. But who knows, maybe someone with the resources and love for a historical firetruck would be interested in purchasing the pumper and keeping it running for public display, events, and area parades.

Anyone interested in adding the truck to their collection will make sealed bids, and are asked to reach out to Kevin Olds at president@tobfire.org

Check out the pictures of this piece of fire fighting history and let's hope someone can keep it running for us to enjoy for many years to come. Maybe you?

1932 Pirsch Pumper Fire Truck

