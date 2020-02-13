1980 Lake Placid Olympics Still Resonate Four Decades Later

(AP) -- Lake Placid is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Winter Olympics.

A week of festivities begins Friday evening with a torch run and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

It's an important moment for the Adirondack village, which will host the 2023 Winter World University Games.

It's also a reminder of the town's place as one of only three resorts to host two Winter Olympics.

The venues from the 1980 Games remain in use for training and national and international competitions.

Figure skater Scott Hamilton is among the former Olympians returning for the anniversary.