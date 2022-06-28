When you talk about real estate you always hear location, location, location. This one is no exception. This 12,000-square-foot home overlooks Lake Lonely and is only eight minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs. It sold in just three weeks and is now the most expensive home sold to date in Saratoga County.

Why Did This Home Sell so Fast?

Dominick Marchesiello, who is the listing agent at The Marchesiello Team at Keller Williams Capital District, thinks that location had a lot to do with it. At just under three million dollars the mansion is set between Lake Lonely and Saratoga Lake according to Albany Business Review. The kitchen is updated and the craftsmanship is exceptional. It was built by John Witt of Witt Construction.