$2.9 Mil Most Expensive Home Sale in Saratoga County! Take a Look Inside😲
When you talk about real estate you always hear location, location, location. This one is no exception. This 12,000-square-foot home overlooks Lake Lonely and is only eight minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs. It sold in just three weeks and is now the most expensive home sold to date in Saratoga County.
Why Did This Home Sell so Fast?
Dominick Marchesiello, who is the listing agent at The Marchesiello Team at Keller Williams Capital District, thinks that location had a lot to do with it. At just under three million dollars the mansion is set between Lake Lonely and Saratoga Lake according to Albany Business Review. The kitchen is updated and the craftsmanship is exceptional. It was built by John Witt of Witt Construction.
$2.9 Million Saratoga Mansion Has Soundproof Room For Rock Band Rehearsal
This stunning mansion is just minutes from Saratoga Lake and overlooks Lake Lonely. The balcony and windows lead to gorgeous sunset views. The backyard is an oasis with a heated saltwater pool, hot tub, and sunken firepit. There is beautiful marble throughout starting with the spacious foyer. The kitchen features a waterfall marble island and a built-in coffee bar. The finished basement is huge with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the center of one of the rooms. There is plenty of fun including a workout space. The coolest part of the basement is a soundproof room for a full rock band to rehearse in!