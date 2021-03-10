Two local COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the daily update released by Oneida County health officials on Wednesday.

That ends a meager run of five-consecutive days without a virus death in the county. While modest, that was the longest such run for the Utica-area since the week of Halloween. The two fatalities were the 398th and 399th of the pandemic.

The county added 34 new COVID positive cases in that report. Oneida County's stats show 19,746 confirmed cases to date. The new case load is in line with what the county has reported daily, of late. The last four reports before Wednesday included new positives cases of 33, 35, 33 and 32.

Hospitalizations among county residents declined again Wednesday, now totaling 27. Of those, 21 are at Mohawk Valley Health System, three at Rome Health and four are out-of-county. Local officials report there are four are nursing home residents.

The county's active case total fell for the eighth-straight day, now at 459.

Herkimer County health officials reported five new positive cases in Wednesday's update. After sever single-digit days in a row, the county has reported 18 cases in the last four-days combined. The last four daily updates prior to Wednesday saw totals of 5,2,6 and 6.

Despite that good news, the active case total for was up a tick - increasing to 56 from 53 the previous day. And, the number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus went from seven to eight.

Herkimer County has now gone 8-days since reporting its last virus related death.

--------------------------------------