2 Killed When Car Crashes Into Fuel Tank At Syracuse Airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two people have died after their vehicle crashed into a fuel tank at the Syracuse airport.
Police tell the Post-Standard that the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Malden Road, which runs along the south side of Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
Both people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names were not immediately released.
A police spokesperson says the fuel tanks are on airport property.
