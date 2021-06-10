Southwest Airlines Expands Flights In Upstate NY, Offering Flights To/From Syracuse

A week after he called on Southwest Airlines to launch service in Syracuse, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is announcing the airline will begin flying out of Hancock International Airport in November.

Schumer says Southwest has agreed to enhance and expand its presence in Upstate New York by establishing service out of Syracuse for the first time.

With the addition of new routes to Syracuse, Southwest will now service every major airport in Upstate New York.

Southwest also offer flights out of Albany, Rochester and Buffalo.

According to its website, Southwest Airlines will begin offering flights out of Hancock Airport on November 14.

Southwest will initially offer three daily flights each way between Syracuse and Baltimore/Washington with fares as low as $49.

That will allow travelers to reach more than 50 destinations across the Southwest network on the same plane or connecting service.

The Senator says the new routes to Syracuse would boost competition, availability of low-cost flights, and connectivity for travelers and businesses in Central New York.

“Today’s news, landing Southwest in Syracuse, is no small peanuts, said Senator Schumer. “And let’s not forget, the decision by Southwest to finally land in Syracuse solidifies years of hard work by all of us to get the airport in tip-top shape—inside and out. The federal funds we’ve used to make the Syracuse airport the crown of regional and affordable travel ensures jewels of service like Southwest are here to stay, with more to come.”

Schumer secured nearly $934 million for New York airports during the COVID-19 pandemic, including more than $29 million for Hancock airport.