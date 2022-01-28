Ex-cop’s Trial for Taylor Raid Offers New Chance for Justice

Ex-cop&#8217;s Trial for Taylor Raid Offers New Chance for Justice

FILE PHOTO: LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 05: Protesters and volunteers prepare a Breonna Taylor art installation by laying posters and flowers before the "Praise in the Park" event at the Big Four Lawn on June 5, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. The event commemorated what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 28th birthday. Taylor was a Black woman killed by police during a botched drug raid on her apartment on March 13, 2020, which sparked nationwide protests. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

By DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — When hundreds of potential jurors gather at a Louisville courthouse on Friday, they'll find out for the first time that they could be chosen to preside over the only criminal trial to arise from the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

The former Louisville officer facing trial, Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor's shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on three lower-level felony charges for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into Taylor's neighbor's apartments during the March 2020 raid.

Some protesters who took to the streets that year say Hankison's trial might offer a small sliver of justice for Taylor.

But they remain disappointed that other officers were never charged in her death.

