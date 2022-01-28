Ex-cop’s Trial for Taylor Raid Offers New Chance for Justice

By DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — When hundreds of potential jurors gather at a Louisville courthouse on Friday, they'll find out for the first time that they could be chosen to preside over the only criminal trial to arise from the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

The former Louisville officer facing trial, Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor's shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on three lower-level felony charges for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into Taylor's neighbor's apartments during the March 2020 raid.

Some protesters who took to the streets that year say Hankison's trial might offer a small sliver of justice for Taylor.

But they remain disappointed that other officers were never charged in her death.

