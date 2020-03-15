2 NY Assembly Members Latest To Test Positive for COVID-19

Two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie shared the news with the public on Saturday night:

"It has come to our attention that two of our Assembly colleagues - Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron - have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons. Speaker Heastie has been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation. "We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.

Cuomo also said the Capitol would be closed on Sunday, 'out of an abundance of caution.'

New York's confirmed cases of Coronavirus surpassed 500 on Saturday, and the state saw it's first COVID-19 related death. A 82-year-old woman who also suffered from advance emphysema died in a New York City hospital, it was announced Sunday.