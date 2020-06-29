20 New COVID-19 Case, No New Deaths In Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente held a live coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Picente says there have been 20 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,549.

There are no new deaths to report and that number remains at 90.

22 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and five are admitted outside the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Monday:

319 active positive cases

1,140 positive cases have been resolved.

45,479 total negative results.

47,028 total tests have been conducted.

342 under mandatory quarantine

139 under precautionary quarantine

12,394 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Picente says that businesses need to make sure customers are wearing masks.

He says it’s no different than the smoking law.

Picente also said that large-scale fireworks displays will not be allowed in the county.

Potential Public Exposures:

6/19/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m.-12:30 pm

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/3/20

6/27/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Rite Supermarket

Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/11/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Golden Burma Asian Market

Address of exposure: South Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/11/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Nguyen Phat Oriental Store

Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/11/20

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.