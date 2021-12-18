State Police are releasing details about a fatal accident last night in Central New York that involved an off-duty police officer.

It happened at around 7:00pm on Friday (December 17, 2021) on Northern Boulevard near the intersection of Totman Road in Cicero.

Totman Road and Northern Boulevard in Cicero, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

According to a written release from New York State Police a preliminary investigation has determined that "... a 20-year-old male, identified as Chatuma M. Crawford from Kirkville, New York, was walking along Northern Blvd when he entered the roadway to retrieve his cell phone and walked into the path of a 2018 Toyota operated by Michael A. Aregano, age 52 from Cicero, New York that was traveling south on Northern Boulevard."

2021-12-17 21_35_01 Photo Credit: New York State Police

Mr. Aregano, an off-duty police officer from Cicero, and his passenger were brought to the hospital for evaluation and possible treatment. Mr. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

In keeping with State Police regulations a State Police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was sent to the hospital as well to evaluate Mr. Aregano for any drug or alcohol impairment. That evaluation resulted in negative results, indicating drugs and alcohol were not factors for the off-duty officer.

The New York State Attorney General's Office will handle the investigation as required by law in cases involving law enforcement.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the accident, or who may have additional information, should call the New York State Attorney General's Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. No additional information is available at this time.]

