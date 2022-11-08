2022 CNY Election Nigh Results

2022 CNY Election Nigh Results

Canva

Election Day 2022 will bring a new congressional representative for NY's 22nd Congressional District and either Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin will be elected Governor of New York for the first time. Here are looking a 2022 Election results. All results are unofficial.

The numbers below represent only partial results. Check back regularly for updates.

Governor

  • Kathy Hochul (D) - 2,373,352
  • Lee Zeldin (R) - 1,893,259

Attorney General

  • Letitia James (D) - 2,402,705
  • Michael Henry (R) - 1,809,076

Comptroller

  • Thomas DiNapoli (D) - 2,485,836
  • Paul Rodriguez (R) - 1,683,899

U.S. Senator

  • Chuck Schumer (D) 1,546,183
  • Joe Pinion (R) - 799,719

NYS Assembly - 119

  • Marianne Buttenschon (D) - 4,717
  • John Zielinski (R) - 2,166

NYS Assembly - 122

  • Dan Butterman (D) - 9,675
  • Brian Miller (R) - 13,317

NY-22nd Congressional District

  • Brandon Williams (R) - 92,981
  • Francis Conole (D) - 108,776

NY-21st Congressional District

  • Elise Stefanik (R) -158,685
  • Matt Castelli (D) - 105,539

Oneida County Sheriff

  • Robert Maciol (D) - 6,375
  • James Scarchilli (We) - 3,747

Oneida County Clerk

  • Mary Finegan (R) - 2,121
  • Merima Smajic Oren (D) - 1,977

 

 

Filed Under: 2022 elections
Categories: New York News, Political, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950