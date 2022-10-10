Update: October 10, 8:30 a.m. - Fox News Radio is reporting that shooting involved three teenagers who were walking down the road when someone inside a passing SUV began to fire shots at them. Two of the teenagers were hit and took cover under Zeldin's front porch. Reports indicate the shooting incident was not related to Zeldin or his family.

--Original Story --

Two people were shot outside the home of New York Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday.

"I could not be more outraged than I am right now...", Zeldin said following the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Congressman said he was returning from the Bronx Columbus Day Parade festivities when his twin daughters called to tell him what had happened.

According to reports, the shooting is believed to be totally unrelated to Zeldin and may gang related.

Still, the scary incident occurred on or very near to his property - in Shirley, NY on Long Island - as Zeldin said a bullet was found approximately 30-feet from where his 16-year-old daughters were sitting doing homework. The concerned father said the girls 'shaken, but ok' in a statement released later in the day on Sunday.

Thus far, the shooting victims have only been identified as teenagers. After they were shot, they apparently sought cover under the porch of Zeldin's home, he said in the statement.

Zeldin is currently a congressman current NY Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul tweeted that she had been briefed on the shooting and was "...relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement's quick response."

The two lawmakers will face one another in the upcoming November 8 election.

