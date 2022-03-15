Anti-Trump Republicans Lining Up for 2024 Shadow Primary

By STEVE PEOPLES, AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A shadow primary has begun to take shape among no fewer than three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who's best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in the next presidential contest.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire.

MGM National Harbor, Governor Larry Hogan And Joe Theismann Launch Sports Betting In Maryland With BETMGM OXON HILL, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 09: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks to press as MGM National Harbor, Governor Larry Hogan and Joe Theismann launch sports betting in Maryland with BETMGM at MGM National Harbor on December 09, 2021 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor) loading...

Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is already offering a rough timeline for a potential announcement.

January 6 Committee Votes On Whether To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 19: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) listens during a select committee meeting investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol at Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee voted to hold former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to cooperate with the committee’s subpoena. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) loading...

And congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to block Trump's return to the White House.

January 6th Commission Holds Markup Meeting WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee voted unanimously to recommend contempt of Congress charges for former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark for defying his subpoena by refusing to answer questions and failing to hand over documents to the committee. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) loading...

Their apparent willingness to run represents a remarkable shift from four years ago when "Never Trump" operatives failed to recruit any GOP officeholders.

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.