WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee voted unanimously to recommend contempt of Congress charges for former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark for defying his subpoena by refusing to answer questions and failing to hand over documents to the committee. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Anti-Trump Republicans Lining Up for 2024 Shadow Primary
By STEVE PEOPLES, AP National Politics Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A shadow primary has begun to take shape among no fewer than three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who's best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in the next presidential contest.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is already offering a rough timeline for a potential announcement.
And congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to block Trump's return to the White House.
Their apparent willingness to run represents a remarkable shift from four years ago when "Never Trump" operatives failed to recruit any GOP officeholders.
These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State
Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks
Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice
Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.