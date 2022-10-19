Where and When – Early Voting in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties
We're a little more than a week away from the start of early voting in New York State.
Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Saturday, October 29 and continues through Sunday, November 6. In-person voting at local polling stations will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, November 8.
A reminder to all voters, if you cast your ballot during early voting you are not eligible to vote on Election Day. Early voting results will not be counted until the polls close on Election Day, November 8, officials said.
Early Voting times and locations in Oneida County
If you are a registered voter in Oneida County, you are eligible to vote at any of the following locations:
- MVCC Jorgensen Athletic Center - Sherman Drive, Utica
- New Hartford Town Hall - Clinton Street, New Hartford
- South Rome Senior Center - Ridge Street, Rome
- Whitestown Town Hall - Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro
All four locations will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the ten days of early voting.
The New Hartford Town Hall will have extended hours on Tuesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 3, with hours of 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Oneida County residents with questions, or those who would like to request an absentee ballot can call 315-798-5765.
Early Voting times and locations in Herkimer County
All early voting in Herkimer County is will occur at one location, Benton Hall Academy on Petrie Street in Little Falls.
- Saturday, October 29, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Sunday, October 30, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Monday, October 31, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Tuesday, November 1, 12:00 Noon – 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, November 2, 12:00 Noon – 8:00 pm
- Thursday, November 3, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Friday, November 4, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday, November 5, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Sunday, November 6, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Herkimer County residents with questions, or those who would like to request an absentee ballot can call 315-867-1104.
Early Voting times and locations in Madison County
Madison County conducts all early voting at a centralized location. Registered Madison County voters can cast a ballot at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Sayles Street in Oneida.
- Saturday, October 29, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Sunday, October 30, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Monday, October 31, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Tuesday, November 1, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Wednesday, November 2, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Thursday, November 3, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Friday, November 4, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Saturday, November 5, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Sunday, November 6, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Madison County residents with questions, or those who would like to request an absentee ballot can call 315-366-2231.