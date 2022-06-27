Eat, Stink, And Be Merry At Upstate New York’s Garlic And Herb Festival

There is still a place where you can eat, stink, and be merry in Upstate New York. The 19th Annual Mohawk Valley Garlic an Herb Festival is the perfect event.

You can join them on Saturday, September 10th at Canal Place in Little Falls with garlic growers, produce vendors, fine artisans, food product producers, herbs and flower vendors, and of course amazing festival cuisine.

WARNING- This is a family friendly event, Vampires not permitted.

Along with festival cuisine, you'll be able to watch chef demonstrations, lectures, and so much more. For the family, there will be horse and wagon rides, entertainment, music, activities, and more too.

A donation admission of $5 per person or $15 family/group is asked. You can check the festival website closer to the event for a full schedule of events.

Cry Tears Of Joy At The Onion Capital Of The World Located In New York

If you love onions, you won't have to travel outside of New York State to find yourself in the Onion Capital of the world.

Elba is a village in Genesee County with a population of 676 at the 2010 census. Elba claims to be the "Onion Capital of the World."

Elba hosts its annual "Onion Festival" generally on the first weekend of August. For 2022, we haven't been able to confirm this festival will still be going on. Through COVID, the festival hasn't been held. When it does get held, the festival draws the vast majority of Elba residents as well as people from neighboring towns in Genesee County, and some from all over New York.

