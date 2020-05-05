21 More Positive Cases in Oneida Co., 2 More From Greenhouse

Another relatively big jump in new COVID019 cases in Oneida County.

County officials announced 21 new positive test results on Tuesday. County Executive Anthony Picente said two of the 21 new cases involved Green Empire Farms in the city of Oneida, a greenhouse in neighboring Madison County, some of whose seasonal employees are staying at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Verona, officials said.

Good news, though, as the county announced no additional fatalities and no new public exposure incidents. In fact, Public Health Director Phyllis Ellis said the county has removed one of the 'possible public exposure' incidents announced on Monday.

There was no employee who tested positive for COVID-19 working the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift at that location April 27 to May 3. No precautions need to be taken.

The incident had been labeled as 'Low Risk', but Ellis said after further investigation it was determined the possible exposure report was based on 'misinformation.'

Picente also said one of the 52 announced cases involving 'part-time' county residents who worked at Green Empire Farms greenhouse was removed from the tally, saying the subtraction came 'after further investigation.'

Oneida County's COVID-19 Numbers

550 positive cases, to date

334 active positive cases

198 positive cases resolved/recovered

157 test results currently pending

18 fatalities

