22 Famous Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows

True Buffalo Bills fans have always been "BILLievers."

You might not find it on an official map, but rest-assured Bills Country is a real place.

In any crowd of Bills fans, it just takes a four syllable siren call to make everyone wanna shout.

Squish the fish!?

This ubiquitous phrase is among the first any young Bills fan learns. The Buffalo/Miami rivalry goes back a long, long time.

When the Bills clinched the 1988 AFC East Championship, fans famously took to the field and took the goal posts down. Van Miller called it when he said the stadium was "FANDEMONIUM."

'Oh now do you believe? Now do you believe? These guys are good, scary good.'

Pretty much anything Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret says is iconic, but some phrases transcend into sports history. This is just one of many on this list!

The legendary Rick Jeanneret made the statement during Jason Pominville's overtime series winning goal against Ottawa in 2006.

Jeanneret told WGRZ he didn't realize how epic the call was for fans, in fact, he didn't even remember saying it until later:

"To be honest, I don't remember that call of the goal at all. I've heard it since, then of course, but I don't recall it myself, no."

'Stay Humble and Stay Hungry'

These were Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott's words from the locker room victory speech following the Bills 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos, clinching the AFC East title for the first time since 1995.

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows

