Think You Can Sing the National Anthem? Boilermaker Wants to Hear You

Think You Can Sing the National Anthem? Boilermaker Wants to Hear You

NANCY L. FORD and CAMDEN J. TUCKER

Think you can sing the National Anthem in front of thousands of people?

The Boilermaker and Townsquare Media are looking for local talent as part of the 2026 Boilermaker National Anthem Contest. Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Babe's at Harbor Point in Utica as organizers search for singers who could perform at several events during Boilermaker race weekend.

A number of singers will be selected to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at various Boilermaker events. One of the featured opportunities includes singing at the Boilermaker Post Race Party on Sunday, July 12, at the F.X. Matt Brewery. Additional performers could also be chosen for other race weekend activities.

The contest is sponsored by Townsquare Media radio stations WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM, Big Frog 104, Lite 98.7, 96.1 The Eagle and 96.9 WOUR.

While contestants are encouraged to attend the June 24 audition and perform live, organizers understand that schedules don't always cooperate. Those unable to attend can still enter by submitting an MP3 recording of themselves singing the National Anthem below. Pre-registration is appreciated by clicking below.

click here to enter and Pre-Register

 

The Boilermaker has long relied on local performers to help kick off race weekend festivities, and every year the auditions uncover some impressive talent from across the Mohawk Valley and beyond.

If you've ever wanted to be part of one of the region's biggest annual events, this could be your chance to take center stage.

 

Did We See You at the 2024 Boilermaker in Utica?

Gallery Credit: Megan

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line?

Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know!
Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Todd

Filed Under: boilermaker, national anthem competition
Categories: Morning Show, News, Sports, Utica-Rome News, Weird News, WIBX News

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