Think You Can Sing the National Anthem? Boilermaker Wants to Hear You

Think you can sing the National Anthem in front of thousands of people?

The Boilermaker and Townsquare Media are looking for local talent as part of the 2026 Boilermaker National Anthem Contest. Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Babe's at Harbor Point in Utica as organizers search for singers who could perform at several events during Boilermaker race weekend.

A number of singers will be selected to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at various Boilermaker events. One of the featured opportunities includes singing at the Boilermaker Post Race Party on Sunday, July 12, at the F.X. Matt Brewery. Additional performers could also be chosen for other race weekend activities.

The contest is sponsored by Townsquare Media radio stations WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM, Big Frog 104, Lite 98.7, 96.1 The Eagle and 96.9 WOUR.

While contestants are encouraged to attend the June 24 audition and perform live, organizers understand that schedules don't always cooperate. Those unable to attend can still enter by submitting an MP3 recording of themselves singing the National Anthem below. Pre-registration is appreciated by clicking below.

click here to enter and Pre-Register



The Boilermaker has long relied on local performers to help kick off race weekend festivities, and every year the auditions uncover some impressive talent from across the Mohawk Valley and beyond.

If you've ever wanted to be part of one of the region's biggest annual events, this could be your chance to take center stage.

Did We See You at the 2024 Boilermaker in Utica? Gallery Credit: Megan