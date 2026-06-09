New York Warns World Cup Fans About Ticket, Travel Scams

New York state officials are warning soccer fans to be on guard against scams as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway and millions of visitors prepare to travel to matches across North America.

The New York Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection says major international sporting events routinely attract scammers looking to cash in on the excitement. Officials say fake tickets, fraudulent travel packages, counterfeit merchandise, phishing emails and texts, and bogus streaming services are among the most common schemes targeting fans.

According to the state, scammers often create websites that closely resemble official ticket sellers and use social media marketplaces to advertise tickets that do not exist. In some cases, buyers receive convincing looking confirmation emails or barcodes, only to discover the tickets are worthless when they arrive at the venue.

"As visitors descend from around the world with plenty of enthusiasm for their favorite team, it is also a time to be aware that scammers are looking to get ahead of the game and get easy money from unsuspecting fans," Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said. He encouraged fans to purchase tickets through official channels and avoid offers that seem unusually cheap.

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The state is also reminding travelers to be cautious when booking hotels and transportation. Officials say scammers frequently take advantage of high demand surrounding major events by creating fake travel websites and offering discounted accommodations that do not actually exist.

Consumer protection experts recommend using credit cards whenever possible because they typically offer stronger fraud protections than debit cards, cash, gift cards, or payment apps. Fans are also urged to carefully verify website addresses, research sellers before making purchases, and avoid clicking links in unsolicited emails or text messages.

For fans planning to attend matches at MetLife Stadium, officials are warning about transportation scams as well. The state advises travelers to purchase transit tickets only through official NJ Transit channels or approved FIFA World Cup transportation services.

One simple rule still applies, officials say. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.