22-Year-Old Mom from Bath Charged in Baby Scarlett’s Death

A 22-year-old woman is under arrest following the death of her baby.

New York State Police say they were called to the suspect's home in Bath on Thursday, February 3, 2022 for a report of a medical emergency involving an infant. Bath Ambulance and AMR Ambulance also responded to the scene. Police say that the baby was dead when they arrived.

The infant was identified as three-week-old Scarlett G. Beach.

In a written release the NYSP says that the child's mother, Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull of Bath, New York was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022 following their investigation.

Shull is charged with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony.

She was sent to the Steuben County Jail pending her arraignment. A date to answer the charges was not announced at the time of this posting.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Information on whether other family members were present at the time has not been released, nor have police said whether Scarlett had any siblings.

The specific cause of death has not been released by police.

The Steuben County District Attorney's Office as well as the Steuben County Child Protective Services agency assisted with the investigation.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

