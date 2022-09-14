24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York.

The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the crash involved a single motorcycle. Police say, "The operator, and sole occupant, was eastbound on the Inner Loop near the St. Paul Blvd exit when the operator struck a guide rail and was ejected from the motorcycle."

The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as 24-year-old Brandon Carman from Rochester. Emergency responders brought Carman to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved. However, it is not yet known what caused Carman to veer off the road and into the guard rail. No other physical injuries were reported.

The investigation is still considered active and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Seeking Help from the Public

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

