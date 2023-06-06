A father and son were both killed in crash with a tractor trailer in Upstate New York.

The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 104 and Ridge Road in the town of Sodus - about 35 miles east of Rochester.

New York State Police say at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday morning, John M. Crane of Williamson, NY, was traveling North on Ridge Road and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with State Route 104.

State Route 104 and Ridge Road in Sodus, NY, via Google Maps State Route 104 and Ridge Road in Sodus, NY, via Google Maps loading...

The rig collided with the pickup at the intersection and resulted in the death of both the driver, and his passenger, 37-year-old John L. Crane, of Sodus, NY.

While police believe the accident was caused by the pickup driver running the red light, state police officials say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

2017.10.30-NYSP-FILE-e1509391138969 loading...

The driver of the tractor trailer, 58-year-old John Mikac of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 6/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

