Father, Son Killed in Crash With Tractor Trailer on Route 104
A father and son were both killed in crash with a tractor trailer in Upstate New York.
The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 104 and Ridge Road in the town of Sodus - about 35 miles east of Rochester.
New York State Police say at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday morning, John M. Crane of Williamson, NY, was traveling North on Ridge Road and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with State Route 104.
The rig collided with the pickup at the intersection and resulted in the death of both the driver, and his passenger, 37-year-old John L. Crane, of Sodus, NY.
While police believe the accident was caused by the pickup driver running the red light, state police officials say the investigation is ongoing at this time.
The driver of the tractor trailer, 58-year-old John Mikac of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
