A Central New York woman was killed after a head-on collision involving a compact car and a tractor trailer.

State Police have identified the deceased driver as 72-year-old Debra Fowler of Munnsville, NY.

Both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on West Road in the Madison County town of Stockbridge just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning when the crash occurred. State Police officials say the investigation is continuing by believe Fowler's Toyota Yaris crossed over the center-line and into the path of a Freightliners tractor trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The town of Stockbridge in Madison County is located approximately 24 miles West of Utica. Image via Google Maps. The town of Stockbridge in Madison County is located approximately 24 miles West of Utica. Image via Google Maps. loading...

The driver of the rig, Kevin Fallon of Pennsylvania, was injured but the injuries are not believed to be serious, state police said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Department of Transportation, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Munnsville Fire Department, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Discover Elmira's Gem - Eldridge Park Discover the charm of Eldridge Park - a picturesque destination nestled in the heart of Elmira. Enjoy a day filled with adventure as you splash on paddle boats, get soaked at the splash pad, or take a ride on the legendary Jasper II. Explore the vibrant history of this park and create unforgettable memories!

Look Inside Penn Badgley's Stunning Upstate New York Home This is the stunning Catskill Mountain hideaway of Gossip Girl and You star Penn Badgley who placed the property for sale in April of 2023 with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

46 Famous Athletes With Ties to the Binghamton Area

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]