26-Year-Old Camden Man Riding 43-Year-Old Snowmobile Hospitalized

A 26-year-old snowmobiler driving a 43-year-old snowmobile is being treated for "a deep laceration to his ankle" after an accident this afternoon.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called at approximately 3:15 this afternoon to an accident involving one snowmobile. The incident took place on Dingle Road in the Town of Camden.

According to the investigation by deputies it was determined that a 1978 Arctic Cat Jaguar 3000, operated by Steven Holzberger of Camden, malfunctioned.

They said that Holzberger tried to fix a stuck throttle on the machine and then power it down but was unable to do so. After unsuccessfully trying to do this several times he jumped off of the moving snowmobile and his ankle got "sucked into the moving track/tunnel area of the snowmobile."

First responders from the Camden Fire Department and Camden Ambulance evaluated Holzberger and provided preliminary treatment before he was brought to Upstate Medical Center.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is largely based on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. No additional information was available at the time of this posting.]

