26-Year-Old Saugerties Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash in Catskill

An Ulster County man is dead despite the heroic efforts of several people who tried to save his life.

Police are releasing more information following a fatal crash that took place at approximately 4pm on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Emergency responders were call to State Route 32 near the intersection of Game Farm Road in the town of Catskill, New York after receiving a call about a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), the results of a preliminary investigation revealed that 58-year-old Vilma Lawson from Norwalk, Connecticut was driving a 2015 Mercedes GLA 250 SUV northbound on State Route 32. Police say, "Lawson turned left to enter Game Farm Road and in doing so she [allegedly] turned directly in front of a 2001 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, operated by Daniel J. Valk, age 26 from the town of Saugerties, that was traveling southbound on State Route 32. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the SUV causing Valk to be ejected from the motorcycle."

The State Trooper who arrived on the scene immediately relieved "three motorists performing CPR on Valk" and started life saving measures.

Despite the efforts of all, the NYSP says Valk was not revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

