2nd Circuit Affirms Conviction Of Former Top Cuomo Aide

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides for fraud and accepting bribes.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Joseph Percoco on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel wrote that the public corruption case required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws.

Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, a Democrat who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations.

The appeals court also upheld the conviction of a real estate executive connected to the scheme.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison.

