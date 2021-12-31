3 More Capital Region Towns & Villages Say No To Marijuana Sales

As the deadline to opt-out of legal marijuana sales looms, 3 more local municipalities have said no to the sale of the drug within their borders.

As we near the end of 2021, we are also nearing the deadline for New York, cities, towns, and villages to decide if they want to opt-out of marijuana businesses in their municipalities. According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, 588 of all the municipalities in New York hhave opted out of the sale of marijuana, which is almost about 40% of the state. 670 localities have opted out of having public locations where marijuana can be used.

Which Capital Region Towns Have Opted Out of Legal Marijuana?

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

The Rockefeller Institute has been keeping a running list of New York towns & villages that have said no ot legal weed, and the number of Capital Region localities saying no has now reached 26. Hoosick, Voorheesville, and Moreau are now saying now to business involving the now legal recreational drug. That said, muncipalities can always change their mind and opt back in once they see how the regulation of the drug will operate - Rockefeller says there have been some question marks regarding regulation which is spurring municipalities to opt out. Even if citied are opted in, there is no guarantee a dispensary would open there.

So which other Capital Region cities, villages, and towns have said no to legal weed? Check out the full list below to see if your hometown just said no.

Capital Region Cities, Towns, & Villages Opted-Out Of Marijuana Sales As New York prepares to roll out marijuana dispensaries, the following 22 Capital Region municipalities have opted out of marijuana sales and businesses for the time being according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government. Cities and towns can decide to opt-in down the road if they choose.

Marijuana - What's Actually Legal and Illegal Right Now in New York