3 More Skaters Out of Nationals Due to Positive Tests

By DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven.

Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began.

Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out.

The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive.

Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu tested positive, as did Amber Glenn.

Both dropped out after competing in the short program, when Liu was third. She is expected to be chosen for the Olympic squad along with event winner Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen.

10 Actors Who Were The Second Choice For Iconic Movie Roles

The Best Movies of 2021 Our film critic ranks the 10 best films of the year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.