3 Of The Best Colleges In The Northern US Are In Or Around Central NY

Picking the right college or university can be a long and tedious process. To make your decision-making a little less time-consuming, maybe one of these schools could be the right choice.

For those choosing to stay inside the borders of New York State for college, you really cannot go wrong. There is an abundance of many incredible choices no matter the area or field you wish to study. We have some really good national universities, but also a lot of great regional choices too. A few of which have campuses right here in Central New York.

If bang for your buck is what you seek, how about Cazenovia, SUNY Cobleskill, or SUNY Morrisville? According to US News, they all rank very high among the best value schools in the Northern Region of the United States. In fact, they all rank among the top 15 in that category. The ranking is figured out with a variety of factors including graduation rate, faculty, and of course, affordability.

In the case of Cazenovia, it ranked the highest of the three, ranking at number two overall in the Northern United States for the best value. Closely following them, SUNY Morrisville ranked #13 and SUNY Cobleskill #15. If affordability isn't one of the deciding factors that you're looking at, Central New York also has a national university that ranked pretty highly for the region too. That would be none other than Syracuse University. They came in at #59 in this part of the country in the best national universities category.

