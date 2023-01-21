With all COVID restrictions relaxed, more people sought out spas in 2022 for relaxation of their own. Spas of America released their annual Top 100 list of the best spas between the US, Canada, and Mexico this week. If you find yourself feeling tense, you have three of North America’s best options to choose from in Upstate New York.

Spas of America looks across the industry to not only find the most searched and booked spas in North America, but which ones are the best reviewed by clients and Spas of America testers. Here are the most elite places to treat yourself in Upstate.

A small pool with a fountain at Skana Spa at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY Turning Stone loading...

Skʌ:nʌ́ at Turning Stone Resort in Verona isn’t just the highest ranked spa in New York, it’s #4 in all of North America according to Spas of America. Skʌ:nʌ́: means peace in the Oneida language, so it makes sense it would be one of the continent’s most relaxing spas.

The large pool at Skana Spa at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY Turning Stone loading...

Outside of regular recognition by Spas of America, Skʌ:nʌ́ has been recognized by Forbes as a four-star spa for four years in a row. The ranking is Forbes Travel Guide’s second highest honor, placing Turning Stone with destination spas on the French Riviera, Dubai, and Thailand.

50-minute massages at Skʌ:nʌ́ start at $140, and packages being at $200. If you want the best deal, go Monday through Thursday.

Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid, NY The Whiteface Lodge loading...

Two Adirondack spas also claimed a top 100 ranking from Spas of America. The Spa at Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid was in the top 50, coming in at #43. The Whiteface is one of Upstate New York’s most expensive destination hotels, but provides luxury worthy of the cost. Conde Nast Traveler also put the Lake Placid Spa in its top 100.

The Sagamore Hotel on Lake George, New York Historic Hotels of America loading...

The other Upstate spa on the list is the Opal Spa at The Sagamore Resort. The Bolton Landing spa came in at #79. In 2022, The Sagamore was voted the #3 Resort in America by USA Today readers in their annual 10Best rankings.

