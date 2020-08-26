A 3-year-old girl from upstate New York has baked and delivered over 1000 cookies to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Mechanicville PD Facebook

Mia Villa is a three-year-old from Stillwater, in the Capital Region. She and her mother, Devin, have spent their summer baking and delivering thousands of cookies to first responders in their community.

Mia's mom tells the Daily Gazette when the pandemic hit, she wanted to find a way to make something good from the experience for her daughter. The two started 'Mia's Cookie Jar' as a way to "spread kindness" and do something nice for the workers out on the front lines.

Mia and her mom make socially-distanced deliveries a few times a week to veterinarians, police stations, hospitals, fire stations, and other places.

Little Mia has been featured on national media - making her debut on Good Morning America.

Mia's Facebbok page says their motto is “Learning lessons and spreading kindness one cookie at a time.” The project has grown, and just a week ago, Mia officially baked her 1000th cookie - which she does without even looking at a recipe.

Nice work, Mia. If you'd like to make a donation to support Mia, or follow her project, find her on Facebook at Mia's Cookie Jar.