Cookies taste extra special on the holidays and these five recipes are absolutely magical.

Have you ever been to a Christmas party where there wasn't a tray of cookies in sight? More importantly, what kind of cookies do you leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve?

Either way, there's something wonderful about the holidays that make sugary treats taste even more incredible - especially when the snow is falling or when you're sitting by a warm fire.

Maybe that's why the man in red has such a voracious appetite for cookies.

Santa aside, another great thing about the holidays is most people tend to loosen up on their diet restrictions, because what's the point in counting calories during the "most wonderful time of the year"?

Why deny yourself some of life's simple pleasures during a time that's meant to be nothing but good tidings and cheer?

Maybe that's what makes desserts extra tempting. That, or maybe, it was the abundance of candy we were able to snack on as children that makes our brain associate Christmas with sugar.

Either way, these five cookie recipes are bound to satisfy your sweet tooth and make Santa little jealous that he has to wait until Christmas Eve to dive in.

1. Creme Brûlée Cookies

If you want to chow down on a treat that's both pleasing to the eye and taste buds, than don't skip this recipe from In Bloom Bakery.

While this may be one of the more complicated recipes I'm about to recommend, let me assure you that making these are a bunch of fun.

These cookies aren't just a holiday treat, they are destined to become your go-to recipe for any and all special occasions.

Honestly, In Bloom has plenty of unique recipes you should give a try - like their lemon cheesecake cookies. The bakers tend to look at popular desserts and find a way to turn them into cookie form.

2. Maple Cookies with Maple Icing

If you have a lot of Central New York maple syrup, then you are destined to try out this cookie recipe from Back for Seconds that has a flavor that transports you to the coziness of a warm, log cabin surrounded by the quiet snow.

These are fluffy, soft and irresistible cookies.

Another fun fact about this recipe: add some candied (or regular) bacon to the top and prepare to feel your taste buds dance into Christmas.

3. Cranberry Orange Slice and Bake Cookies

This is for all you shortbread lovers out there, courtesy of The View from Great Island.

This quick and easy recipe is filled with buttery, juicy goodness that makes it impossible to stop at one cookie.

However, don't do what I did and knead the dough with the cranberries already added - unless you want pink cookies.

Second batch I did a little more sugar and flour, which worked. So if you accidentally go over the amount needed, don't sweat it.

You'll still black out after taking one bite and wake up confused with an empty tray of cookies in your hands and crumbs all over your face.

4. Hot Cocoa Cookies

I won't lie - I haven't made these BUT I had an old coworker who did and she brought them to the staff holiday party - and her tray of treats was the first to fully disappear.

The recipe tasted like hot chocolate and that made me feel so warm and relaxed. Plus, the cocoa flavor wasn't overly sweet. It was perfect.

This is the recipe from Glorious Treats she used.

The wonderful thing about this recipe is it's not just chocolatey and chewy, these cookies are also absolutely adorable. They will bring immediate cheer to any dessert spread.

5. Cinnamon Roll Cookies

What's better than a cinnamon roll? A cinnamon roll cookie, that's what.

This recipe from the Food Charlatan produces delectably soft cookies that will delight the cinnamon lovers in your life. Plus, this recipe is actually a lot easier than it looks.

All you need to do is make snickerdoodle dough and then make some cinnamon roll filling, and that's it. Mix it all together and, as Hannah Montana once said, you get the best of both worlds.

Also, if this hasn't struck you yet, these can be a breakfast cookie. Who wouldn't want a tasty treat to accompany their scrambled eggs and bacon?

Have a happy Christmas and please share with me your best holiday cookie recipes!

To me, the one thing better than eating cookies is making them - this girl loves baking and is always pursuing tasty new ideas to try out in the kitchen.

