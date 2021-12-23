Central New York is full of heart. We've said it before and we'll say it again, this area is home to people with the biggest hearts. No matter what the cause or how big the ask, good Samaritan everywhere are willing to pitch in and help. And never ask for anything in return.

2021 was a rough year. The coronavirus morphed into different varients, prolonging the pandemic and making it difficult for those already struggling from a tough 2020. 2021 was also a year of giving back, neighbors helping neighbors and strangers stepping up to do the right thing.

There were life saving rescues. Like the two men qwho happened to drive by a fiery crash, and without thinking of their own safety, jumped in to pull the driver out amid the flames. There was the Cooperstown ambulance service that drove out of their way to transport a transplant patient when all others refused and the 6-year-old boy who saved his grandfather thanks to lessons he learned from his paramedic parents.

There were the small gestures that went a long way. Like the farmer who helped fulfill a man's lifelong dream to ride in a chopper. Or the little girl who delivered flowers to front line workers just to say thank you.

There were also the moments that touched your heart. Like the stranger who provided grocery money to a struggling single mother. The nurse who adopted a patient's dog so he could visit. And all the strangers who came together to celebrate the birthday of a little girl who had no one show to her last two parties.

We've put together 30 of the most heartwarming acts of kindness in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

