Oneida Police Arrest Man on 1st Degree Rape Charges

Oneida Police say a man has been arrested following a reported sexual assault in the city late last month.

Officers responded March 29 to a report of a woman found crying hysterically and in distress. Police say an immediate investigation was launched, involving evidence collection, interviews, and follow-up work by officers and investigators.

Authorities identified the suspect as Sean Branigan, who has no permanent address. He was taken into custody without incident on Friday, April 3. Branigan is charged with first-degree rape, a Class B felony, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Branigan was charged with:

• Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

• Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

• Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

After processing, Branigan was taken to the Madison County Jail for arraignment. Despite a request from the District Attorney’s Office for bail set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond, the court released him on his own recognizance.

Police say the investigation remains active. In a statement, the department said investigators worked closely with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office to develop evidence and pursue appropriate charges, emphasizing a commitment to victim-centered policing and protecting the community.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Oneida City Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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